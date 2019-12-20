Search

Advanced search

Ambulance union boss quits with blast at his own union

20 December, 2019 - 06:00
Unison's chairman at the EEAST has quit with an attack on his union. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Unison's chairman at the EEAST has quit with an attack on his union. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Archant

The chairman of the union representing the region's ambulance workers has quit with an attack at his own union.

The East of England Ambulance Service. Photo: EEASTThe East of England Ambulance Service. Photo: EEAST

Stephen Cutler was elected by Unison members as chairman of the East of England Ambulance Service's Unison branch in March.

But in a post on Facebook this week he said he had resigned with immediate effect as he had been chairman "in name only".

He wrote that Unison's regional management prevented him negotiating with the EEAST's senior management, unless he signed an agreement which would have stopped the branch being able to campaign.

In that agreement he would also have to promise not to raise concerns about the EEAST with inspectors, including from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), or raise issues with MPs, without first getting approval from regional Unison management, he said.

"I was not prepared to allow this to happen," he wrote.

You may also want to watch:

"With no indication this matter was going to be resolved, this has been a frustrating time for me as chair as I've seen policies not being completed and working conditions worsening for members."

He also said he would also be leaving Unison.

In 2018 Unison signed a "recognition agreement" with the EEAST promising it would not "routinely involve MPs" in disputes, would not report "matters of routine" to inspectors, would let the ambulance service know before it published anything in the press and would stop making "unfair comparisons" between the current leadership and the previous chief executive.

The agreement was meant to last for six months but is still in place.

A spokesman for Unison Eastern region said in response: "Mr Cutler was elected into the position of branch chair in March 2019 and after a number of attempts to meet and speak with him he has now chosen to leave Unison. We wish him well in the future.

"The Unison East of England Ambulance branch is now under new leadership who are focusing on supporting the needs of the members working in this sector."

The service is currently rated as "requires improvement" by the CQC and rated as "inadequate" for leadership.

The EEAST has not responded to request for comment.

Most Read

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

You are good enough. Now prove it, is Farke’s mantra

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City can compete with any side in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists