Ambulances from region to be donated to Ukraine emergency response

EEAST is set to donate four ambulances for use in Ukraine - Credit: Chris Bishop

Four ambulances from the East of England are set to be donated to replace emergency vehicles destroyed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As part of a national effort to support the Eastern European nation, four surplus vehicles will be donated from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust to the cause.

The vehicles will make up part of a fleet of around 20 ambulances that will be provided by NHS England to replace those lost in the Russian attacks.

The move has seen all ambulance trusts in the country asked to donate any surplus vehicles available, with EEAST agreeing to offer up four of its fleet to help the response.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at East of England Ambulance Service, has issued a message to the public ahead of July 4. Picture: EEAST - Credit: Archant

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at EEAST, said: “The thoughts and solidarity of everyone at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust are with the people of Ukraine and those in our community who have friends and family who have been affected by these awful events.

"We are reminding all of our people of the wellbeing support that is available through the Trust, as well as safe ways they can donate if they wish to.

“NHS England is coordinating requests made by the Ukrainian government to make sure the support the NHS provides can be delivered quickly.

"We are liaising closely with them and are ready to provide support when it is required.”

The measures were announced by the Foreign Office this week, with the first vehicles expected to arrive in Ukraine later this week.

Foreign secretary and south west Norfolk MP Liz Truss said: "The UK has been among the biggest aid donors, providing food, medicines and generators to help those affected [by the conflict].

"These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring life-saving care directly to those injured in the conflict.

The donated vehicles are believed to be those taken out of service as part of the NHS's fleet strategy, which sees them replaced every five years.

Normally, decommissioned ambulances are either kept back by trusts to be used in the event of excess demand or shortages, given to approved charities or sent to auction.



