'Lot of work to do' Staff survey highlights wellbeing and bullying concerns at ambulance trust

EEAST has responded to the latest NHS Survey which has recorded low scores for health and wellbeing. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Concerns over bullying from ambulance bosses have again been highlighted - just a month after the deaths of three staff members prompted a major investigation into the trust's culture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has ranked the worst in the country in elements of the latest nationwide NHS staff survey.

Only 16.55pc of staff - fewer than one in five - said the organisation provided positive action towards health and wellbeing.

The trust was also rated the worst for experiences of harassment, bullying or abuse at work from managers with 20.93pc.

Last month, the trust launched an investigation following the death of three of its staff.

An EEAST spokesman said the majority of results had shown a slight improvement indicating it was heading 'in the right direction'.

A trust spokesman said: "We still have a lot of work to do in many areas over the coming weeks and months.

"Unfortunately, the recent survey did indicate that some of our staff are still experiencing bullying and harassment at work. No-one should have to put up with this and it will not be tolerated.

You may also want to watch:

"We actively encourage all our staff to report problems and, indeed, the number of people reporting issues has increased."

The trust said it was 'extremely important' for staff to report issues so it could tackle the problem head on.

A spokesman said managers had undergone training to support their team and was working with a occupational health partner to help staff stay healthy.

While 86pc of people felt their role was making a difference to patients, 47pc said they were looking to leave the organisation in the next 12 months.

Staff are being asked to share ideas to help the trust develop and improve.

A EEAST spokesman said: "We are working hard to continue to improve these retention figures, keeping our staff within the organisation.

"Retaining good people is one of our top priorities and their working environment should be a supportive one.

"Our focus is to look after their health and well-being, support their career development and create good workplace cultures and relationships."

"We are confident that by working together and listening to each other we can ensure that EEAST is a positive, rewarding and caring place to work."