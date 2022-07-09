'Dangerous' call handler recruitment drive revived by ambulance trust

Thirty-seven armed forces personnel have been deployed to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2013

Staffing issues have seen the region's ambulance service revive a controversial recruitment tactic it introduced then swiftly scrapped during the pandemic.

Last year, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) began fast-tracking new call handlers into its control rooms under a method called the emergency control room model (ECRM).

The system was designed to allow the Trust to get workers in place quicker, with new call handlers ordinarily subject to lengthy training courses before taking 999 calls.

However, staff were critical as it meant these handlers were unable to deal with the most serious calls, including birthing emergencies and cardiac arrests.

The drive reached a point where people in such emergencies had a 50-50 chance of getting through to somebody with the expertise to help them.

Following these difficulties, the role was scrapped, with bosses at the trust saying it was due to staff numbers becoming "sufficient".

However, it has now been revived.

An EEAST spokesman said: “This interim role allows new recruits to start taking 999 calls after a week’s training with ongoing mentoring until they are fully qualified which has allowed us to be able to answer 999 calls faster.

“The role was paused when our numbers became sufficient for the Trust to train call handlers and to support those recruited as an ECHM to convert to the full course.

“However, the role has been re-introduced recently to help us further improve call answer times across our three operations centres, but with some modifications that mean on-duty fully qualified call handlers are not required to mentor ECHMs.”

In an internal message sent to staff members seen by this newspaper, Trust bosses insisted this rollout would be different.

The message reads: "Following on from the decision to cease EXHM recruitment earlier this year, due to an inability to maintain call handling numbers at a safe level, the Trust has had to reconsider that decision.

"The ECHM role is effective in supporting the team to answer calls and there has been learning regarding the challenges with regards to the previous split, which was at 50pc.

"As a result of this learning, the Trust has planned in a much smaller figure of ECHM - 10pc - to support the need for rapid recruitment, but recognising the challenges this can bring at a 50/50 split."