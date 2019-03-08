Ambulance service helps baby Charlie take his first breath

Dan Saunders, Helen Gazeley (mother), Simon Riches (father), Eloise Murphy (paramedic - holding baby Charlie), Jenny Burgin and Stephen Wootley. Picture: EEAST EEAST

The region's life-saving ambulance service helped a newborn baby take his first breath nearly half an hour after he was born.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During the early hours of June 4, the Ambulance Operations Centre (AOC) in Norwich received an emergency call from a midwife who had delivered a baby boy in Kimbolton, Cambridgeshire.

What followed was every parent's worst nightmare - the baby had not taken any breaths since being born.

Emergency resources were immediately dispatched, including a double staffed ambulance (DSA), a rapid response vehicle (RRV), a leading operations manager (LOM) as well as support from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Thirty minutes from when the initial emergency call was made, the LOM was able to update control to let them know the baby had taken his first breaths and was doing well.

You may also want to watch:

On June 12, parents Helen Gazeley and Simon Riches, along with baby Charlie, were able to thank the EEAST staff who responded that evening.

Eloise Murphy, RRV paramedic who was keen to meet with Charlie and his parents said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be able to meet with the family and hold baby Charlie."

Ms Gazeley said: "Words can't describe the appreciation we have for your amazing team who helped us on the night of the 4th June. We will be forever grateful.

"Keep up the amazing work you do. You are all part of a story that will be forever told.

"You kept us calm and reassured throughout a very scary experience. The professionalism and dedication of the whole team was brilliant, alongside some well needed humour."

The team effort from the call handler and dispatcher to the crews that went out to baby Charlie all played an important role that allowed for a happy ending.

This eventful time was also caught on camera by the film crew for the new series of Emergency Helicopter Heroes while they filmed for the new series, which will be aired before Christmas.