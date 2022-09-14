Ambulance chief on extended leave as sickness as trust grows

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at East of England Ambulance Service, has issued a message to the public ahead of July 4. Picture: EEAST - Credit: Archant

A senior leader at the region's ambulance service has taken extended leave "to recharge" as staff sickness continues to rise at the trust.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at the East of England Ambulance Service, started a period of leave last month and is expected to return in October.

It comes as the trust continues to battle staff sickness rates of more than 10pc - with stress and anxiety proving the main case of absence.

The stark figure was revealed in the papers for the trust's latest board meeting - from which the public was excluded due to the period of national mourning.

Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

Tom Abell, chief executive at EEAST, said: "Marcus began a period of extended leave in August to recharge following a period of huge pressure on our service. He will return to the trust next month.

"During this time, our director of nursing and two deputy chief operating officers are overseeing the operational directorate to ensure that we continue to deliver and improve the services we provide for our community."

The papers show that for July, the most recent figures available, staff absence rate had risen to 10.13pc - above its target of 9.6pc.

They state that mental health issues including anxiety and stress continue to be the main reason for sickness.

A paremedic working for the trust, who did not wish to be named, said: "Staff are completely burned out, but the trouble is, it is only going to get worse.

"'Winter pressures' will soon kick in, Covid infections will rise and more staff will succumb to that leaving fewer staff to deal with an increasing workload.

"That in itself will cause further stress and more sickness - and so it goes on."

Mr Abell added: "We regularly remind all of our staff of the support which is available to help them look after their health and wellbeing, which includes mental health and trauma support, legal, financial and family advice and occupational health services.

"Any member of staff who feels they could benefit from taking an extended period of leave is encouraged to speak with their manager."