Ambulance staff asked to 'volunteer' for extra jobs out of hours

Paramedics are being asked to volunteer for extra work in their spare time - Credit: Archant

Paramedics at the region's struggling ambulance trust are being asked to volunteer for extra work in their own time to help cut waiting times for emergency patients.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust, which recently remained in special measures, is trialling a scheme it is calling voluntary staff responders.

It sees off-duty staff called upon to attend emergencies in their local communities in busy times for the service, in case they are able to respond quicker than on-shift ambulances.

The scheme is similar to the community first responder scheme, which calls on a pool of volunteers from everyday jobs to help get support to emergency patients.

The Trust says the move was pitched by members of staff themselves - and that lives could potentially be saved by it.

But it has been criticised by paramedics who are already working long hours and under immense pressure.

One said: "I don't agree with it at all. Our down time should be spent as down time, not getting involved with patients."

Another told the BBC it was "another nail in the coffin of staff morale".

They said: "We are running around non-stop every shift, going to calls that have been waiting in excess of 10 hours for a response, unprecedented delays at all major hospitals to off-load and compounded with daily late finishes which turn 12-hour shifts into anything between 13 and 15 hours.

"The trust would like us to sign up for more and do it on a voluntary basis."

The Trust said the scheme would initially be trialled with 15 of its higher trained staff members - those qualified as emergency medical technicians.

An EEAST spokesman said: "Following the request of our staff we are introducing a voluntary staff responder scheme so they can respond to the emergencies in their local communities.

"This is similar to our community first responder skills but allows our qualified staff to use more of their skills. This will be entirely voluntary to interested members of staff.

"This trial follows a similar scheme run by North West Ambulance Service and will be introduced in areas where we receive high numbers of life-threatening calls.

"We are currently recruiting volunteers to this scheme ahead of the planned start of the trial later this summer."