Ambulance waiting times reach record length

Patients with life-threatening illnesses are waiting record length of times for ambulances to get to them, new figures have revealed.

For the first time since records began, patients with the most urgent conditions were left to wait more than 10 minutes on average for ambulances in October in the east of England.

Paramedics work towards arriving on scene for category one calls, which relate to people in life-threatening conditions or with severe respiratory issues, in seven minutes. However, this target was last hit in April 2021.

In October response times across the board surged. It comes after this newspaper revealed cases of patients dying because of long ambulance delays.

But the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) was not alone in missing targets, with the national average at nine minutes and 20 seconds. EEAST's average was 10 minutes 37 seconds.

On average in October the trust took almost an hour - 56 minutes - to respond to the second most urgent call category.

The last time the trust met its target for category two calls of 18 minutes was more than a year ago - in June 2020.

Discussing the pressures the trust is facing at a board meeting on Wednesday, trust chief executive Tom Abell said: "The significant pressure we are under as a service is not just being seen here in the east but is a problem that is being seen nationally.

"It is driven by a combination of factors within the organisation and within the systems in which we operate."

He said these included the trust receiving an increasing number of calls while simultaneously dealing with staff absences through physical and mental health difficulties.

He added that part of the trust's response to pressures was working towards bringing in 100 more call handlers and improving the level of support staff members receive.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Heathwatch Norfolk, said the figures were "worrying", but that there was a range of mitigating factors the trust was dealing with.

He said: "The extra precautions trusts are having to take on admittance do mean things take longer to process.

"I think there is also some reluctance from people to contact their GPs or acute hospitals and therefore people are sicker by the time they seek help, which exacerbates the supply and demand issues ambulance trusts face."



