Ambulance trust produces action plan following damning CQC report

PUBLISHED: 18:20 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 11 November 2020

The East of England Ambulance service board met for the first time since the CQC report. Photo: EEAST

The East of England Ambulance service board met for the first time since the CQC report. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

A detailed action plan to improve the culture at the region’s ambulance trust following a damning CQC report has been announced.

The East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was put in special measures last month after a Care Quality Commission report uncovered a number of concerns around the trust’s leadership as well as evidence of sexual abuse and bullying.

The health body has ordered the trust to make changes rapidly after making a number of enforcement notices.

Tom Davis, acting chief executive, told the trust’s board meeting on Wednesday it was a challenging time for the organisation and the executive team have taken responsibility for the position the trust is in.

He announced a number of new appointments including Juliet Beale as director of clinical improvements, Louise Lovegrove as organisation coach and Steve Mason as culture director and further appointments were expected in the coming weeks. More: Inspectors uncover sexual abuse and bullying at ambulance trust

Dorothy Hosein, who was appointed chief executive in July 2018, has been on sick leave since September and is not expected to return before the end of the year at the earliest, Mr Davis said.

He told the meeting: “Lots of people are focused on supporting the organisation to move through from where we find ourselves today to the future.

“The team have taken responsibility for where we find ourselves and move forward as one team.”

In a report, behaviour training packages are being considered following the findings of a sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour survey.

The acting chief executive said there has been 2,064 responses to the survey which will be analysed by the trust’s new culture task and finish group.

More: Ambulance service placed in ‘special measures’ after inspectors uncover bullying

The survey forms an aspect of the improvement plan which set out 48 actions in relation to implementing checks to safeguarding issues, managing allegations against staff, pre-employment checks and protecting staff from inappropriate behaviour.

Emma de Carteret, head of governance, said 40pc of the actions were ready for closure during November, with the initial steps the building blocks to progress to longer term improvements.

She said: “More actions will come on as we progress through the coming weeks and months.

“40pc are deemed to be completed. That does show a really good sense of grip and pace to progression of these in the first six to eight weeks which I think is really positive and indicates we are going in the right direction and the onus is on us as an organisation to continue to keep up that pace and continue to drive forward.”

