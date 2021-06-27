'The right thing to do' - Readers give views on getting the Covid jab

Video

Published: 6:00 AM June 27, 2021

We asked EDP readers for their thoughts on the Covid vaccine rollout - Credit: Ian Burt

Our readers have responded in their hundreds to our survey on the coronavirus vaccine - with many saying it is integral to life returning to normal.

With everyone over the age of 18 now being offered jabs, we asked people for their thoughts on the rollout.

The entrance to the large-scale vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

And hundreds of people gave feedback on their reasons for wanting to be vaccinated, while a smaller number explained why they had declined.

Of the 918 readers to respond, 747 (81pc) said they had been for either one or two jabs since the rollout began.

Three in four of those to be jabbed (77pc) told us they were already fully vaccinated, including everyone over the age of 70.

More than half (55pc) had Oxford/AstraZeneca, 41pc Pfizer and just 3pc Moderna.

A significant theme to emerge from our survey was how satisfied patients were with their vaccination appointments.

In all, 94pc either agreed or strongly agreed that they had a positive experience, while just 14 people disagreed or strongly disagreed (2pc).

Almost a third (32pc) of respondents said they had experienced no side-effects after receiving their injection, and 40pc felt only mild effects.

Ten per cent (75 people) answered that they had felt 'really unwell'. Of those, almost 90pc (67 people) received the Oxford jab.

Many of those who have been for a vaccine admitted to having reservations prior to their appointments, especially regarding potential side-effects.

But others said they simply had no choice but to answer the national call to get protection.

One person aged between 18 and 29 "knew it was the right thing to do to stop the spread of infection, while someone in their 40s said they "had a duty to protect my elderly father."

Another reader in their 60s did not hesitate, adding: "I accept that there is always risk with vaccination, but the protection against the greater risk is more important."

A Covid jab being administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, one recipient in their 60s said they "only had the jabs in order to travel - not because I feel it is particularly safe".

Our survey showed 79pc of readers feel safe having had either one or two doses, but some remain wary.

On the other hand, an ever higher percentage (88pc) said they feel safe even thought they haven't yet accepted the offer of a vaccine.

And 84pc said they did not plan on going for a jab at any point in the future.

Asked why they had not attended an appointment, 12pc explained that it was for personal medical reasons.

More than half (57pc) said they thought Covid vaccines were unsafe, while 9pc said they had chosen not to get a jab - despite believing they are safe.

Elaborating on their response, one person aged 18 to 29 said: "I think it is probably safe, but we don't know a massive amount about this vaccine."

A Covid jab being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

They added: "I do not feel I am in need of it and therefore will not get it. I believe it should be down to personal choice."

Another respondent in the same age group said: "Not sure why I need it if vulnerable people have been double-jabbed and protected."

A reader in their 70s said they had an issue with the gaps in between doses.

"It should be three weeks and until the government accepts that I'm not going," they added.