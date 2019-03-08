How do we solve the mental health crisis? Share your views at the EDP, Evening News and Tortoise's ThinkIn

Slow journalism venture Tortoise is set to host a ThinkIn - an open editorial conference - on solving the mental health crisis in the EDP's newsroom. Photo: Tortoise ©Andrew Testa

How do we solve a problem as severe and wide-ranging as the nation's mental health crisis?

One in four people in the UK experience a difficulty with their mental health each year, according to charity Mind.

And now a partnership between the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) and Norwich Evening News (NEN) and slow journalism venture Tortoise will bring together people from all walks of life to debate a solution to what has been called "one of the great issues of our time".

Tortoise will be hosting a ThinkIn - one of their open editorial conferences - in the EDP and NEN's newsroom next month, with special guests, mental health experts, EDP readers and Tortoise members sharing their views and expertise.

The event, modelled on the daily conference held in newsrooms up and down the country, is part of a national series of talks held by Tortoise on topics ranging from family separation, in London, to safety on campus, in Manchester, and global warming, in Cardiff.

Tickets are free, and expert guests will include former fashion designer and now resilience expert Marie Oakes and University of East Anglia (UEA) psychology researcher and mental health expert, Nicholas Walsh.

From campaigners, politicians and doctors to parents, friends and siblings, the talk is open to all, and will shape the future direction of Tortoise's mental health journalism.

Steve Anglesey, digital content director at Archant, said: "We're thrilled to be working in partnership with Tortoise, an exciting new news brand shaping the future of digital journalism, to hold the region's first mental health ThinkIn event in the EDP and NEN's newsroom.

"It's a subject this newspaper has covered extensively over the years, and a topic of great importance for us all.

"We're looking forward to opening that conversation up to our readers and Tortoise's members for a lively and informative discussion."

And Ceri Thomas, editor and partner at Tortoise, added: "ThinkIns are live and unscripted, and the only rule is no questions.

"We want to hear what you think. It's your chance to make the news."

The ThinkIn will be held at Prospect House, in Norwich, from 9am, on Thursday, October 10.

