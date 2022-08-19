E-cigarette scheme helps two in five Norfolk smokers quit

Free e-cigarette vouchers have helped two in five Norfolk smokers kick the habit, a study has shown.

Smokers in Norfolk who had previously struggled to quit were offer a £25 voucher to exchange for a vaping starter pack, in a trial funded by Norfolk County Council.

The scheme, which was initially targeted in Great Yarmouth, saw smokers struggling to quit referred into a study.

In total, 668 people took part in the scheme, which ran between December 2019 and July 2021.

Of these, 340 redeemed a voucher for a vape starter kit - and 143 of these had successfully quit smoking within four weeks.

Having seen success, the scheme has now been rolled out further in the county - with hopes it could also be introduced nationwide.

Prof Caitlin Notley, from the University of East Anglia - Credit: Caitlin Notley

Prof Caitlin Notley, from the University of East Anglia's medical school, said: "Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking, compared to nicotine replacement therapies like patches and gum.

“Our research has previously shown that they may be particularly helpful in helping people to not only quit, but to stay quit for good.

“We wanted to see whether GPs giving out vape shop vouchers, alongside support from the stop smoking service, can help smokers quit.

“We particularly wanted to target vulnerable and disadvantaged smokers who had failed to quit smoking by other means.

“This scheme enabled 42% of entrenched smokers who redeemed a voucher to have successfully quit smoking at four weeks.

“This is especially important because it helped those who have tried and failed to quit smoking many times to move away from tobacco.

“Overall, the project was well received by smokers as it offered an affordable route into vaping.

“GPs supported the scheme and appreciated being able to offer an alternative to entrenched smokers.”

The study was commissioned by Norfolk County Council and led by UEA, with researchers collaborating with the public health team and the local stop smoking service Smokefree Norfolk.

Their research, titled A pilot E-cigarette Voucher Scheme In A Rural County Of The United Kingdom, is published in the journal Nicotine And Tobacco Research.