Search

Advanced search

Christmas advice for people with diabetes

PUBLISHED: 16:49 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 November 2019

Christmas advice for people with diabetes will be offered at a special event at the Kirkley Mill Health Centre.

Christmas advice for people with diabetes will be offered at a special event at the Kirkley Mill Health Centre.

Tips on how people with diabetes can enjoy Christmas without harming their health will be on offer at a special event in Lowestoft next week.

East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) is bringing together a number of specialist organisations who can offer festive help and advice at Kirkley Mill Health Centre in Clifton Road next Friday, December 6.

Low sugar mince pies and chocolate will be available to taste test and experts will be discussing alternatives to other high sugar treats and cakes, as well as offering advice on improving fitness and losing weight.

ECCH Podiatrists, Physiotherapists and members of the Tissue Viability Team will also give short talks on footcare, how to deal with aches and pains that may be causing people not to exercise, and how to keep skin healthy and free from damage.

ECCH's deputy director of adult services Susie Capon said: "Christmas is a time when it is all too easy to give in to temptation and overindulge but for those with diabetes that could cause serious problems.

"People often have lots of questions like whether they can eat turkey with all the trimmings and is custard better than cream with your Christmas pudding?

"We've tried to bring together a varied group of organisations who can provide the answers and advise people how to make a few small changes that will mean they still have a great Christmas without doing themselves any harm."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will be talking to people about how to keep safe in the colder months as people with diabetes sometimes suffer from numb feet and cannot always tell if they are burning themselves.

Diabetes UK will also be on hand to tell diabetes patients what support is available for them and their families locally.

Other representatives will include Central England Co-Op, Slimming World, One Life Suffolk who will have tips on getting more active, and Sentinel Leisure who own six gyms in Great Yarmouth and Waveney and can help to identify suitable exercise options.

The event is free to attend and runs from 10.30am until 2pm.

Most Read

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the lessons learned from being an injured runner

Mark Armstrong is plotting his comeback after sustaining an injury earlier this year. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists