Christmas advice for people with diabetes will be offered at a special event at the Kirkley Mill Health Centre.

East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) is bringing together a number of specialist organisations who can offer festive help and advice at Kirkley Mill Health Centre in Clifton Road next Friday, December 6.

Low sugar mince pies and chocolate will be available to taste test and experts will be discussing alternatives to other high sugar treats and cakes, as well as offering advice on improving fitness and losing weight.

ECCH Podiatrists, Physiotherapists and members of the Tissue Viability Team will also give short talks on footcare, how to deal with aches and pains that may be causing people not to exercise, and how to keep skin healthy and free from damage.

ECCH's deputy director of adult services Susie Capon said: "Christmas is a time when it is all too easy to give in to temptation and overindulge but for those with diabetes that could cause serious problems.

"People often have lots of questions like whether they can eat turkey with all the trimmings and is custard better than cream with your Christmas pudding?

"We've tried to bring together a varied group of organisations who can provide the answers and advise people how to make a few small changes that will mean they still have a great Christmas without doing themselves any harm."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will be talking to people about how to keep safe in the colder months as people with diabetes sometimes suffer from numb feet and cannot always tell if they are burning themselves.

Diabetes UK will also be on hand to tell diabetes patients what support is available for them and their families locally.

Other representatives will include Central England Co-Op, Slimming World, One Life Suffolk who will have tips on getting more active, and Sentinel Leisure who own six gyms in Great Yarmouth and Waveney and can help to identify suitable exercise options.

The event is free to attend and runs from 10.30am until 2pm.