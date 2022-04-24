Neil Evans, from Gorleston, died of melanoma in Australia in June 2021. - Credit: Courtesy of the Evans family

The family of a Norfolk man who died of cancer are raising money for a machine that could have helped save his life.

Neil Evans, from Gorleston, died last June in Sydney, Australia, four years after being diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

He was 48-years-old.

Neil Evans was setting up a charity for supporting people with melanoma treatment before his death last year. - Credit: Submitted

His family are now hoping to raise £50,000 for a Horus mole mapping machine for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNHU).

They are organising an invitation golf day at Eaton Golf Club in Norwich on July 8 to raise funds for the potentially life-saving technology.

A golf invitation day will be held at Eaton Golf Club on July 8 to raise money for Melanoma UK. - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Wendy Evans, his mother, said: "We need teams from Norfolk and Suffolk to join us for this event.

"The Horus machine detects melanoma. It would possibly have saved Neil's life if he had access to one."

Before Mr Evans died, he was setting up the Neil Evans Foundation to help families with the high cost of treatment for melanoma.

It is now a registered charity in Australia.

The entry fee for the golf invitation day is £260 per team.

The day begins at 9.15am with coffee and bacon rolls on arrival and a tee auction at 9.45am.

There will be a shotgun start at 10.30am followed by a post-game buffet and a raffle draw.

Places can be booked with PGA professional Sean Brady by calling 07891 195397 or emailing seanbradypga@outlook.com.

Neil Evans, at 15-years-old, wearing his England badminton team tracksuit. - Credit: Submitted

Neil Evans was a sports enthusiast in his youth, playing football, tennis, cricket and golf.

When he was 15, he was the first person from Norfolk selected to play badminton for the England junior team.

He competed at under-15 and under-16 levels, travelling all over the country and to Ireland and the Netherlands, winning the under-16 All England boys doubles title.

Unfortunately, a serious ankle injury when he was 17 cut short his badminton career.

Neil had attended Cliff Park Junior and High Schools and before going to university - at Loughborough, where he would study banking and finance - he took a year off and travelled to Australia.

He never forgot the place and in 2004 emigrated there, where he worked in banks, becoming division director of Macquarie.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with melanoma.

To donate to the Evans' fundraising efforts, visit www.melanomauk.org.uk/fundraisers/neil-evans-remembered































