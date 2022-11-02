'I saw him visibly sink' - Torment for 88-year-old after care home closure

The daughter of an 88-year-old who was moved out of a care home ahead of its closure has described his heartache.

Eastlands care home in Taverham closed this week, with residents moved out ahead of a planned rebuild from owners Country Court.

Among these was Roy Goshawk, who had spent five years living in the home with his late wife - who was also a resident for a while.

His daughter, Rachel Forster, has described his upset at losing the last home he shared with his wife.

She said: "The staff at the home had created a loving, caring environment where my father had felt valued and accepted.

"My mother had also lived there for a while until her death and this is the last place they had lived under the same roof.

"The day I had to tell him that his home was closing I saw him visibly sink into a very dark place.

"He has since moved into another care home but, yet, has not been able to settle and at times has appeared to staff at his new home as 'tormented'.

"His new care home has staff, who are very dedicated and do all they can to try and help him settle, but the move has been traumatic for him, and I do not think that he will ever regain what has been lost in his mental wellbeing because of this forced move."

A spokesperson for Country Court said the company had worked closely with local authorities to help find suitable alternative care for all of its residents.

They said the closure was to redevelop the site, with plans for a new care home being drawn up.

The closure also saw some members of staff take redundancy, while others were offered alternative employment at the company's other sites.

Mrs Foster added: "Eastlands was a community of which I felt a part as staff embraced the whole family.

"The staff who had built a rapport with my father had become his family and that has been ripped away.

"The day I moved my father, the staff at Eastlands were visibly upset as he left, and he just appeared totally lost and has been pretty lost ever since."