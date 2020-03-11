East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

There have been three more cases of coronavirus in the east of England as the UK sees it's largest single-day jump in positive cases.

The figure for the region now stands at 32.

The Department of Health has announced nationally the number of positive cases now stands at 456, a rise of 83 in 24 hours.

As of 9am on Wednesday, 27,476 people have now been tested, of which 27,020 were confirmed negative.

The east of England figures are broken down by NHS region with the east of England covering Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

Public Health England figures for local authorities, including Norfolk, will be released in due course.

As of yesterday, there had been no confirmed cases in Norfolk and one in Suffolk.

Today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak aid there is likely to be a 'temporary disruption' to the economy while up to a fifth of the working age population could be off at any one time.

