Three confirmed coronavirus deaths outside hospitals in east of England

At least three more people have died in the east of England outside of hospital having contracted coronavirus, new figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recorded a total of 210 deaths in England and Wales that occurred up to and including March 20 (and which were registered up to March 25) which had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate in its weekly figures for registered deaths.

This compares with 170 coronavirus-related deaths reported by NHS England and Public Health Wales up to and including March 20.

The ONS explained its figures are based on the number of deaths registered in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving Covid-19”, which can be included where a person has other health conditions. The number includes all deaths, not just those in hospitals, although there is usually a delay of at least five days between a death occurring and registration.

As of March 20 103 deaths had been recorded, three of which in the east of England. The 103 mentioned novel coronavirus (COVID-19), equate to 1pc of all deaths.

The breakdown for the east of England includes, Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

The figures published by NHS England and Public Health Wales are for deaths only among hospital patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, but include deaths that have not yet been registered.

So far, the Department of Health has only released data on the deaths recorded in British hospitals. As of 5pm on March 29, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,408 died.

In Norfolk, 11 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, including six at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, four at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and one at the James Paget University Hospital.

There have been more 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The day-on-day increases in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK have also been slowing down, though hospitals saw the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 jump from 6,200 to more than 9.000 in the space of three days.

However, at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, the government’s chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus was going up “in a constant amount”.

Sir Patrick said: “The measures are in place, they are making a difference, they are decreasing the contact which is so important to spread the disease and we’re doing a good job at cutting that down.”

