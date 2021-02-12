Coronavirus R rate shrinking in east of England

Published: 6:01 PM February 12, 2021

The East of England infection rate is showing signs of shrinking - Credit: PA

The reproduction rate of coronavirus for the east of England is showing signs of shrinking, as the national rate has fallen to below one for the first time since July.

The reproduction rate, known as R, is the average number of people infected by someone with coronavirus.

The figures are produced by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and if the R rate is below one it means coronavirus cases will decline, and if above they will increase.

The figures which are published every Friday, show the East of England's R Rate stands between 0.7 to 0.9.

An R value between 0.7 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine other people.

The region has a growth rate of -6 to -3, which means that the number of new infections is shrinking by between 3pc and 5pc every day.

The national R number is the same as the East of England at 0.7 to 0.9, with a daily infection growth rate range of -5pc to -3pc.