Search

Advanced search

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:56 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:56 07 April 2020

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EEAST, which covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire. Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex is seeking to hire medically and non-medically trained volunteers who can help the trust meet the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the NHS and the East of England Ambulance Service more than ever before.

“We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

“If you are able to join us and be part of our vital work, then please contact us.”

The EEAST is looking for people with medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or with recent first-aid training who could work in a variety of clinical support roles.

The trust is also looking for people with C1 driving licenses who could drive patient transport and people with five GCSEs, grades A-C to work as call handlers.

The trust is also needs people to fill cleaning and administration roles.

The roles are available across the region immediately, all training will be provided, for more information visit: eastamb.nhs.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

The young royals’ cutest moments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis's christening at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Dominic Lipinski.

Zoo boss fears struggle to feed animals after losing 99pc of income

David Field, chief executive of Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! Pic: Archant

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City ace McLean feels season could be over

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean knows football must make some tough choices Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prime Minister ‘very likely’ to need ventilator in intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Care homes battle shortage of staff and equipment in coronavirus fight

Care workers need better protection from coronavirus, says Norfolk adult social care director James Bullion. Picture: Getty Images/Stockphoto
Drive 24