Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST EEAST

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EEAST, which covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire. Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex is seeking to hire medically and non-medically trained volunteers who can help the trust meet the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the NHS and the East of England Ambulance Service more than ever before.

“We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

“If you are able to join us and be part of our vital work, then please contact us.”

The EEAST is looking for people with medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or with recent first-aid training who could work in a variety of clinical support roles.

The trust is also looking for people with C1 driving licenses who could drive patient transport and people with five GCSEs, grades A-C to work as call handlers.

The trust is also needs people to fill cleaning and administration roles.

The roles are available across the region immediately, all training will be provided, for more information visit: eastamb.nhs.uk