East of England Ambulance Service bosses ‘clarify’ confusion over rest breaks

16 December, 2018 - 23:11
East of England Ambulance Service bosses have apologised and issued a 'clarification' over a message about rest breaks. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk

Ambulance bosses have moved to “clarify” a message sent to crews saying a surge in callers meant they should prepare for breaks to be interrupted and which seemed to suggest they should not take breaks to get meals on their way back to stations.

A message from East of England Ambulance bosses, which was leaked on Twitter, stated that bosses had agreed that staff were “not to complete service journeys on their way back to stations for a meal break due to the increase in demand”.

They were also told that staff needed to be prepared to be interrupted on their breaks for what are known as C2 calls - emergency calls.

The message sparked a backlash on Twitter and prompted the ambulance service to issue a statement and apology.

The ambulance service tweeted: “We want to clarify a message sent to crews earlier and apologise for any confusion it might have caused. We want to ensure our crews get rest breaks.

“However, we need to balance this against patient safety and there may be times when the last part of their break is used so we can respond to some of our sickest patients.

“Similarly with meal breaks, we would like to clarify that crews are allowed to collect food on their way back to station for the break. The welfare of our staff is of paramount importance.”

Ambulance clinicians typically work between eight and 12 hour shifts, but under the Working Time Directive, they are supposed to have rest breaks, typically between 15 and 45 minutes.

