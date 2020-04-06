Search

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

PUBLISHED: 09:27 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 06 April 2020

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Archant

The ambulance service has told paramedics to keep their uniform covered while in public after reports of people intimidating staff to get hand gel and masks.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) put out the advice the day after a post on Facebook by a paramedic from Aylsham about kind-hearted shoppers went viral.

David Tillyer finished work at Cromer Ambulance Station and headed to Lidl on Wednesday last week when customers, seeing him in his uniform, let him jump the queue and paid for his shopping.

The post by the 35-year-old has been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

But on Thursday, EEAST told its paramedics to cover their uniform.

They wrote: “Through social media we’re hearing some great stories about staff going into shops and other places in full uniform after work and the very positive response – and NHS discounts – they get when they do.

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David TillyerDavid Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

“We understand that during working hours it is unavoidable to go into public places in uniform, but in line with our uniform policy, we would remind staff that if you are going into public places while going to and from work, your uniform and the Trust crest must be covered.”

They said this was to stop the spread of infection and because there had been reports of staff being intimidated to part with gloves, masks and hand gel.

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men charged under coronavirus laws after food delivery van driver threatened

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell

