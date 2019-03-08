Search

Ambulance service appoints new interim board chairman

PUBLISHED: 13:32 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 24 June 2019

Nigel Beverley, who has been appointed interim chairman of the East of England Ambulance Service board. Photo: EEAST

Archant

A new interim chairman of the region's ambulance service board has been announced.

Nigel Beverley will take up the role at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust as of Monday, July 1.

Mr Beverley replaces Sarah Boulton, and will continue in his current position of chairman of Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital Board.

He has held several chief executive positions in hospitals in Essex and London, and has experience in commissioner roles at a regional level and in healthcare business development.

He said: "I am honoured to be appointed as interim chair for the East of England Ambulance Service. I look forward to working closely with chief executive Dorothy Hosein, board colleagues, staff and the regulators to support ambulance staff and volunteers while the trust recruits a substantive chair."

Ms Hosein said she was "delighted" about the appointment.

