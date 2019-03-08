Search

Palliative day care service looking for 'spiritual care provider'

PUBLISHED: 17:17 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 21 May 2019

Beccles Hospital

Beccles Hospital

Archant

A palliative day care service is searching for spiritual care providers ahead of its opening.

The East Coast Community Healthcare and St Elizabeth Hospice are launching a day care service in Beccles, and are recruiting volunteers at the day care unit.

Beginning in June, the service will run every Tuesday at Beccles Hospital, St Mary's Road.

A spokesperson said: "It will enable patients and their families to receive specific care and support from the service's multi-disciplinary team. Patients can take part in activities and receive therapies."

The types of tasks volunteers will carry out include serving drinks and meals to patients, helping patients with activities under the direction of a registered nurse and assisting with mobility and transfers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find out more at www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/volunteer or email volunteer@stelizabethhospice.org.uk.

A recruitment event is being held at Beccles hospital on June 4, from 10am to 2pm.

