New chief executive unveiled at East Coast Community Healthcare

Published: 3:49 PM February 15, 2021

Picture: ECCH - Credit: ECCH

A new chief executive has taken over at East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) to lead the social enterprise.

Former BT transformation director Ian Hutchison succeeds Jonathan Williams, who is retiring after six years in charge of the social enterprise that is based in Lowestoft and provides NHS community health services across Norfolk and Waveney.

Mr Hutchison said: “I was really attracted by the core values of ECCH.

"The energy of the team members and their willingness to deal with challenges by looking for a solution that draws on all the skills of the team, rather than individuals, makes me very excited about joining them."

ECCH chairman Tony Osmanski said: “Over the past six years, Jonathan has led our organisation to become an influential and innovative social enterprise with a strong culture and a raft of high quality services.

"I am confident that we will continue to go from strength to strength under Ian’s leadership, fully supported by ECCH’s board, executive team and staff.”

Mr Williams will continue to work on strategic projects until his retirement in April.