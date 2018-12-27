EACH welcomes news of more funding for ‘vital’ children’s hospices
A regional charity has welcomed news that government funding for children’s hospices is set to double.
On Thursday it was announced that NHS England would increase the children’s hospices grant from £11m to £25m over the next five years, to offer better support for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.
Local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) may also provide match funding.
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) said the news was “encouraging” and that the funding would help support its “vital” services.
The announcement follows a campaign, supported by EACH, in which more than 6,500 people called for more sustainable funding for children’s hospices.
Graham Butland, EACH chief executive, said: “More guaranteed and stable funding will allow us to plan and deliver care and support with greater confidence and longevity.”