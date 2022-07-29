Outstanding! Glowing praise from inspectors for air ambulance team

Anglia One and crew on the helipad at the new base - Credit: EAAA

"Inspirational" leadership, a patient-focused culture and hard work have earned the region's air ambulance a glowing inspection result.

In its first Care Quality Commission visit since opening last year, the new base of the East Anglian Air Ambulance has been rated as outstanding by the health regulator.

Helimed House, a purpose-built facility at Norwich Airport, opened in June 2021 and was hailed as the final piece of the jigsaw for the charity, which can now respond to emergencies 24/7.

The base was visited by inspectors on June 21 this year, 12 months on from its launch - with the regulators greatly impressed with what they saw.

Victor Inyang, medical director at EAAA, said: "To have received an outstanding result overall and in each key line of enquiry is a true testament to the hard work of our dedicated and highly-skilled staff and crew over a very long period.

"To have achieved this following the challenges of the pandemic and after only a year of operating 24/7 from our new Norwich base, truly demonstrates everyone's commitment to providing the very best care to our patients."

Dr Victor Inyang, the medical director of East Anglian Ambulance - Credit: Archant

Zoe Robinson, head of hospital inspection at the CQC, said: "We were very impressed with the Helimed House service.

"It was exceeding the steps we would expect it to take to ensure people receive safe and effective care and treatment, despite it being newly operational.

"This meant the service was helping deliver the best possible outcomes for people and saving lives.

"We found the service benefited from a patient-focused culture, which was embedded through inspirational leadership.

"Being rated outstanding by the CQC is the result of considerable hard work, so I congratulate everyone at the service who achieved this high standard for the people they serve."

The inspectors praised the charity for the level of training it provided staff and volunteers and for an open, transparent culture where workers were confident and comfortable raising concerns.

The report says: "People were truly respected and valued as individuals.

"Feedback from people who use the service and those who were close to them was continually positive about the way staff treat people.

"People thought that staff went the extra mile and the care they received exceeded their expectations."