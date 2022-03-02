Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries

Ear wax removal is one of three services that will no longer be commissioned in Norfolk and Waveney GPs. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

People needing their ear wax removed will soon no longer be able to do so at their GP surgery.

Following a review of the services offered through GPs, the treatment is one of three things currently available that will cease at the end of the month.

The service is offered to patients dealing with issues such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus, but is due to be stopped in efforts to "streamline services".

As part of the same review, GPs surgeries will also stop offering blood tests to identify deep vein thrombosis called d-dimers, which are available through the region's three main hospitals.

And it will also see the end of 24-hour electrocardiogram tests, which are currently only provided in north Norfolk. These will also continue to be available through the three hospitals.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The review has helped to streamline services to make them operate more effectively, as well as ensuring services are equitably available to people, regardless of where they live in Norfolk and Waveney."

