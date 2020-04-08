Search

Charity’s trio of children’s hospices rated as outstanding

PUBLISHED: 10:48 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 08 April 2020

All three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk, have been rated as ‘outstanding’. Picture: EACH

All three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) - including one in Norfolk - have been rated as ‘outstanding’.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened EACH's new Norfolk children's hospice, The Nook, in November 2019. Picture: Brittany WoodmanThe Duchess of Cambridge opened EACH's new Norfolk children's hospice, The Nook, in November 2019. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The Nook, based in Framingham Earl, near Norwich, has been given the best possible rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in January.

EACH’s other hospices, The Treehouse in Ipswich and Milton in Cambridge, have achieved the same status.

Built following an intense fundraising appeal, The Nook was only officially opened in November last year by the Duchess of Cambridge, the charity’s royal patron.

In its report published on Tuesday, April 7, the CQC said staff “treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, and went above and beyond expectations to meet their individual needs and wishes.”

The regulator added that employees were “devoted to doing all they could to support the emotional needs of patients, families and carers to minimise their distress”, as well as helping patients “live every day to the fullest”.

EACH, which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia and Essex, said several years ago it had outgrown its former Norfolk hospice site in Quidenham.

There followed a five-year public appeal to raise £10 million for the construction of a new hospice, and it welcomed its first child to receive care in September last year.

All three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including The Treehouse in Ipswich, have been rated as ‘outstanding’. Picture: EACHAll three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including The Treehouse in Ipswich, have been rated as ‘outstanding’. Picture: EACH

Elsewhere, at The Treehouse, inspectors encountered a “truly holistic approach to assessing, planning and delivering care and treatment”, while staff at Milton “repeatedly went the extra mile in their care and were committed to find ways to make a difference”.

Amid uncertain times for the charity following the coronavirus outbreak, EACH acting chief executive Tracy Rennie said: “Everyone has a part to play in making sure children and families get the care they need.

“It’s not only the care staff, but everyone who contributes to make EACH the organisation it is. This huge achievement is testament to their commitment to be the best in all they do.”

All three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including Milton in Cambridge, have been rated as ‘outstanding’. Picture: EACHAll three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including Milton in Cambridge, have been rated as ‘outstanding’. Picture: EACH

In March, EACH launched an appeal to replace £1.8m in voluntary income it expects to lose over the next 12 weeks following the closure of charity shops and cancellation of fundraising activities.

Donate via EACH’s Just Giving page or visit the charity’s website for fundraising ideas.

