Search

Advanced search

Twenty four/ seven air ambulance service due to be operating next year

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 September 2020

East Anglian Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of saving lives. Photo: EAAA

East Anglian Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of saving lives. Photo: EAAA

Archant

A charity is pushing ahead with plans to bring a 24/7 air ambulance service to the region as it marks its 20th year of saving lives.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) revealed it has responded to 30,000 missions since it was formed in September 2000. Picture: EAAAThe East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) revealed it has responded to 30,000 missions since it was formed in September 2000. Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) aims to bring in round-the-clock support next year.

National Air Ambulance week, beginning today, marks a critical milestone for the organisation, which in 2013 was the country’s first emergency helicopter service to start flying at night.

This is one of the inspirations behind the quest to extend its helicopter service to 24/7 coverage.

CEO Patrick Seal said: “EAAA is a unique lifeline for anyone in East Anglia.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance lands in Castle Gardens - the first time the helicopter visited Castle Mall. It was responding to an emergency call after a man experienced breathing difficulties. Photo: Keith WhitmoreThe East Anglian Air Ambulance lands in Castle Gardens - the first time the helicopter visited Castle Mall. It was responding to an emergency call after a man experienced breathing difficulties. Photo: Keith Whitmore

“We are incredibly proud to be here today, having kept flying throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and to see such a high need for our crews over the last few months.

“We know we’re providing an essential service for the people of East Anglia and we’re so, so thankful for all the support we have received over the last 20 years.

You may also want to watch:

“We really couldn’t be here without the community that funds our life-saving work. A huge heart-felt thank you from all of us to everyone who has supported us.”

The charity celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday after becoming established on September 6, 2000.

Initially, it ran just one day a week, on a Friday from Norwich Airport - with a single paramedic onboard.

The EAAA, which needs £13m worth of donations a year to keep running, now has two helicopters carrying an emergency medicine doctor and a critical care paramedic.

In 2019, it began operating 24/7 rapid response cars from Norwich and in 2020 it extended the same cover to Cambridge.

According to the charity, the “generosity of local people” means the EAAA has helped almost 20,000 patients since its conception.

To thank the community for its support, the charity has released a short film exploring its key achievements over the last 20 years, how the service has grown and the people it has helped.

The charity is also challenging local people to help it run a combined 2000 miles across the region from September 14-20.

The sign up link can be found at www.eaaa.org.uk/werun and the film at www.eaaa.org.uk/20years

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, Aylsham, has been reported missing. Picture; Norfolk Police

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark Covid case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Highest coronavirus rise since May due to cases involving young people

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, Aylsham, has been reported missing. Picture; Norfolk Police

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark Covid case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Highest coronavirus rise since May due to cases involving young people

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, younger people need to maintain 'social distancing' in an effort to stop them spreading the virus onto vulnerable older people. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things from Norwich City’s unusual League Cup loss at Luton

Young midfielder Josh Martin started for Norwich City against Luton in the first round of the League Cup Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Health bosses reassure public after Norwich Primark Covid case

Primark, on the Haymarket in Norwich, have confirmed a 'small number' of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Twenty four/ seven air ambulance service due to be operating next year

East Anglian Air Ambulance celebrates 20 years of saving lives. Photo: EAAA

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant