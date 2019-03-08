'Dirty wheelchairs' found in care home branded inadequate

A residential care home has been rated as "inadequate" by the independent body that sets and monitors standards.

Dunsland, in Paston Road, Mundesley, is home to 12 people and has been placed in the worst possible category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A new inspection carried out in May and a report published on Tuesday, August 27, found that the home had become "not well maintained" since a previous report made public in November 2016.

Inspectors said they had concerns about the effectiveness of safety measures which placed people "at risk" and a lack of further training for staff following their unannounced visits.

There were also concerns over cleanliness, with areas being identified as needing closer attention, including "dirty wheelchairs and some bathrooms" which required a "deep clean".

The report added: "The environment was not suitable for some of the people living at the service and work was needed to ensure it was always clean and well maintained.

"Staff received the training they needed to carry out their roles but some further training was needed. This had already been acknowledged by the provider, who had started a new training programme."

People told inspectors that they were "happy at the service and were positive about the staff" and relationships were described as "good" with people consulted about their care.

The care home, which provides personal care for up to 14 adults with learning disabilities or mental health needs, was ranked as "inadequate" in two categories and "requires improvement" in three, leading to an overall rating of "inadequate".

As a result, it has been placed in special measures and action plans to show an understanding of things that need to be done are expected to be provided.

In the meantime it will be kept under review and will be reinspected within six months to check for significant improvements.

Following the inspection, the provider held an emergency board meeting and set up an urgent action plan which they sent to the CQC.

The report added: "Many actions were completed the day after our inspection visit. The plan was kept updated and we reviewed and considered this as part of our inspection process."