Search

Advanced search

'Dirty wheelchairs' found in care home branded inadequate

PUBLISHED: 15:25 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 31 August 2019

Dunsland, in Paston Road, Mundesley, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google.

Dunsland, in Paston Road, Mundesley, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google.

Archant

A residential care home has been rated as "inadequate" by the independent body that sets and monitors standards.

Dunsland, in Paston Road, Mundesley, is home to 12 people and has been placed in the worst possible category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A new inspection carried out in May and a report published on Tuesday, August 27, found that the home had become "not well maintained" since a previous report made public in November 2016.

Inspectors said they had concerns about the effectiveness of safety measures which placed people "at risk" and a lack of further training for staff following their unannounced visits.

There were also concerns over cleanliness, with areas being identified as needing closer attention, including "dirty wheelchairs and some bathrooms" which required a "deep clean".

The report added: "The environment was not suitable for some of the people living at the service and work was needed to ensure it was always clean and well maintained.

You may also want to watch:

"Staff received the training they needed to carry out their roles but some further training was needed. This had already been acknowledged by the provider, who had started a new training programme."

People told inspectors that they were "happy at the service and were positive about the staff" and relationships were described as "good" with people consulted about their care.

The care home, which provides personal care for up to 14 adults with learning disabilities or mental health needs, was ranked as "inadequate" in two categories and "requires improvement" in three, leading to an overall rating of "inadequate".

As a result, it has been placed in special measures and action plans to show an understanding of things that need to be done are expected to be provided.

In the meantime it will be kept under review and will be reinspected within six months to check for significant improvements.

Following the inspection, the provider held an emergency board meeting and set up an urgent action plan which they sent to the CQC.

The report added: "Many actions were completed the day after our inspection visit. The plan was kept updated and we reviewed and considered this as part of our inspection process."

Most Read

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Ham v Norwich City - Canaries look to get back on track in the Premier League

Ben Godfrey went so close to earning a 3-3 draw against Chelsea for Norwich City last weekend, when his header hit the crossbar late on Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Customers queue for an hour as new cake shop opens

Ellese Harrison at the launch of Ellese Bakes shop in Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists