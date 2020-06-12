Care home to close after failing three inspections

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

A care home for people with physical and mental healthcare needs is shutting down after failing three inspections in a row.

An activities room and lounge room at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson An activities room and lounge room at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

And the Care Quality Commission (CQC) is taking enforcement action against Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley, which is run by Ipswich-based Cephas Care.

Rachael Robertson, Cephas’s ​director for adult and community services, said new homes would be found for the people who lived there.

Ms Robertson said it was an “unsettling time” for the residents and employees.

She said: “Whilst we are deeply saddened and naturally disappointed that Dunsland is closing, we had already begun working with Norfolk County Council to begin the closure process. Unfortunately this wasn’t taken into account and CQC made the decision to take enforcement action which has sped up the process.”

The conservatory at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson The conservatory at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

On April 25, the CQC rated Dunsland ‘inadequate’ in all areas after an inspection on February 17. It was the third time in a row it received an overall inadequate grade and meant the care home had to remain in special measures, which it had been in since May 2019.

Inspectors said they were “extremely concerned” about the culture within the staff and management team, and reported bullying, anxiety and poor hygiene.

At the time of the inspection, 10 people with either learning disabilities, autism, or physical or mental healthcare needs were living there.

Ms Robertson added: “We are continuing to work with Norfolk County Council and are supporting the process of finding suitable alternative accommodation for the residents and we are consulting with employees regarding possible alternatives for them.”

A CQC spokesman said: “The Care Quality Commission carried out an inspection at Dunsland in February 2020 to follow up on concerns. As a result of the inspection, CQC is taking action to protect the safety and welfare of people using the service. While our legal processes do not allow us to go in to further detail at this time, a report of our inspection will be published in due course.

“Meanwhile, we continue to work with our partner agencies locally, such as the county council.”

The spokesman added that any action they took was open to appeal.