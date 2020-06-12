Search

Advanced search

Care home to close after failing three inspections

PUBLISHED: 15:43 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 12 June 2020

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

A care home for people with physical and mental healthcare needs is shutting down after failing three inspections in a row.

An activities room and lounge room at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart AndersonAn activities room and lounge room at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

And the Care Quality Commission (CQC) is taking enforcement action against Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley, which is run by Ipswich-based Cephas Care.

Rachael Robertson, Cephas’s ​director for adult and community services, said new homes would be found for the people who lived there.

Ms Robertson said it was an “unsettling time” for the residents and employees.

She said: “Whilst we are deeply saddened and naturally disappointed that Dunsland is closing, we had already begun working with Norfolk County Council to begin the closure process. Unfortunately this wasn’t taken into account and CQC made the decision to take enforcement action which has sped up the process.”

The conservatory at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart AndersonThe conservatory at Dunsland care home in Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

On April 25, the CQC rated Dunsland ‘inadequate’ in all areas after an inspection on February 17. It was the third time in a row it received an overall inadequate grade and meant the care home had to remain in special measures, which it had been in since May 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors said they were “extremely concerned” about the culture within the staff and management team, and reported bullying, anxiety and poor hygiene.

At the time of the inspection, 10 people with either learning disabilities, autism, or physical or mental healthcare needs were living there.

Ms Robertson added: “We are continuing to work with Norfolk County Council and are supporting the process of finding suitable alternative accommodation for the residents and we are consulting with employees regarding possible alternatives for them.”

A CQC spokesman said: “The Care Quality Commission carried out an inspection at Dunsland in February 2020 to follow up on concerns. As a result of the inspection, CQC is taking action to protect the safety and welfare of people using the service. While our legal processes do not allow us to go in to further detail at this time, a report of our inspection will be published in due course.

“Meanwhile, we continue to work with our partner agencies locally, such as the county council.”

The spokesman added that any action they took was open to appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

One of Norfolk’s smallest schools to close

Norfolk County Council is proposing to close Sedgeford Primary School on August 31 because it only has 13 pupils Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services rush to Norwich ring road after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton Road on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Emily Barker

Norfolk-based firm’s Dragons’ Den pitch named among best ever

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods, showing some of the company's products. Picture: Submitted

‘I don’t know whether we’ll survive it’ - music shop won’t reopen on Monday

The Music Hut, North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24