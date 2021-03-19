'No appointment needed' - drop-in vaccine centres to launch for over-55s

Video

Published: 5:35 PM March 19, 2021

A pair of drop-in Covid vaccination clinics are set to open in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Ian Burt

Two sites in Norfolk and Waveney are set to offer coronavirus jabs to people over the age of 55 on a drop-in basis.

Beccles Medical Centre and The Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn, will be running specialist clinics over the coming days.

More than 300,000 patients in the oldest priority groups have already received a first dose of the vaccine, but a minority have still not taken up the offer.

And, in an attempt to diversify the way in which jabs are provided across the area, Norfolk and Waveney CCG has launched a pilot scheme where no appointment is needed.

Patients looking to attend a drop-in clinic must live in Norfolk and Waveney and within a 20-mile radius of the relevant site.

Beccles Medical Centre is to be used as a drop-in Covid vaccination clinic - Credit: Nick Butcher

Melanie Craig, chief executive of the CCG, said: “Our local Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength.

"We have reached that huge milestone of vaccinating more than half of our adult population across Norfolk and Waveney.

“These extra drop-in appointments mean we can vaccinate even more people, so if you are over the age of 55 and haven’t yet received your first dose of the vaccine, please attend a drop-in clinic.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

“It is also important to reassure everyone that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe and have been through extensive, international testing.

"I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet accepted their invitation to do this urgently to protect themselves and others.”

This week the vaccination programme reached the final stage of its first phase, as patients over the age of 50 began receiving invitations and were encouraged to book appointments online.

The Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, is to be used as a drop-in Covid vaccination clinic - Credit: QEH

Already, 54pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney has received an initial shot of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca product.

Those looking to attend a drop-in clinic must arrive with a valid form of ID to confirm their age and - where possible - their NHS number, on the following days:

The Inspire Centre at QEH, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET: from 8:30am to 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 23 and Friday, March 26

Beccles Medical Centre, St Mary's Road, NR34 9NX: from 10am to midday on Sunday, March 21