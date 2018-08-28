Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of delays on A1101 at Emneth

PUBLISHED: 15:51 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 27 November 2018

Drivers face delays on part of the A1101 Picture: Getty

Drivers face delays on part of the A1101 Picture: Getty

Nic54

Drivers are being warned of roadworks on the A1101 in the Fens.

Work starts on Monday on major surfacing works on the Outwell Road, at Emneth, near Wisbech.

The works will take seven days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

The site will extend from the Wisbech Road roundabout in Outwell to a point 400m west of the junction with Bramble Lane.

Whilst surfacing works are in progress traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained but some delays are possible.

The work will cost £290,000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast