Drivers warned of delays on A1101 at Emneth

Drivers face delays on part of the A1101 Picture: Getty Nic54

Drivers are being warned of roadworks on the A1101 in the Fens.

Work starts on Monday on major surfacing works on the Outwell Road, at Emneth, near Wisbech.

The works will take seven days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

The site will extend from the Wisbech Road roundabout in Outwell to a point 400m west of the junction with Bramble Lane.

Whilst surfacing works are in progress traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained but some delays are possible.

The work will cost £290,000.