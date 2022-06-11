'The pandemic hasn't gone away' - Health director's Covid reflections

Dr Louise Smith has given her reflections on the first two years of the Covid pandemic - Credit: Archant

As Norfolk's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith has been at the very forefront of the county's response to Covid-19.

These are her own words looking back on the past two years living with the virus.

Summer is on its way and the news has moved on to focus on war in Ukraine, fuel prices, and Netflix.

We are not talking about Covid anymore but the pandemic hasn’t gone away.

We are still seeing plenty of cases - about one in 70 people have Covid at the moment.

But cases are milder and numbers in hospitals are dropping.

We have two full years of experience and now is a good time to look back and measure how we did.

I’ve been doing just that for my annual independent report as director of public health and I think the numbers are telling me that Norfolk pulled together and did okay.

We learnt that we are not cut off from the rest of the UK, or indeed from Europe and the world.

Like much of the rest of the country our first cases came into Norfolk following the February half terms skiing holidays in Italy.

By the time we entered lockdown in mid-March it was clear that Covid had arrived in our county and that we were about to see many more cases.

Taking age into account Norfolk faired better than 80pc of areas but sadly we still recorded over 2,300 deaths directly from Covid, each one of them leaving grieving family and friends.

Furthermore, around 22,000 people across the county have symptoms of long Covid syndrome, something that they’ll be living with for some time to come.

Overall Norfolk had nearly 200,000 cases in the first two years of this pandemic.

This is about one in five of all people living in Norfolk. It’s a huge number but still less than other areas – we had one of the lowest case rates in England.

More Covid cases were in women than men and the urban areas of Norwich and Great Yarmouth saw the highest levels of cases.

It is possible that Norfolk faired relatively well because as a rural county we have more space and less crowding, where infection spreads easily.

But even accounting for that, we really did pull together as a county and responded effectively. This working together must have had an impact on reducing the number of Covid cases.

Norfolk people responded to the need to test for Covid to prevent us from passing it on.

Our council-led, Norse-delivered testing scheme saw one of the highest levels of testing anywhere in England: only six local areas have done higher levels of rapid LFT tests than Norfolk and there is a clear link between areas that had high levels of LFT uptake and lower levels of cases.

Our mobile testing teams carried out over 35,000 tests at more than 150 different sites and free test kits could be picked up from our local libraries.

Vaccination is also strongly linked to fewer Covid cases, and the NHS in Norfolk has achieved high uptake, again one of the best in the country.

By early May 2022, almost 2.5 million vaccinations had been given in Norfolk and Waveney.

Free jab cabs, a roving vaccination bus, the worry bus and vaccinations delivered in over 50 locations made sure that anyone wanting a vaccination could get one (and still can – it’s not too late!).

There was also a lot of support to people who had to self-isolate or who were shielding. Over 13,000 prescriptions were collected, along with 7,000 shopping or food parcel collections.

Local teams reached out to over 600 people who might have been feeling lonely or needed to hear a friendly voice.

District, city and borough councils contacted around 188,000 people directly to offer support, a tremendous accomplishment.

Behind the scenes, our local outbreak management centre worked with care homes, schools and businesses to contain outbreaks, and advised on how to prevent the virus from spreading.

When the Delta variant first arrived, our data analysts picked it up early and our local teams quickly started in-depth contact tracing to slow the variant’s progress.

One of the biggest roles in tackling the virus was played by Norfolk people themselves – the hundreds of thousands of people who got vaccinated, took tests, washed their hands, opened windows and looked after each other in order to protect Norfolk from the virus.

To help, we tried to get information out to as many people as possible – through social media, newspapers like this one, letters and advertising – to update residents on the local situation and on ways to stay safer.

All of these measures together have undoubtedly reduced the burden of Covid on Norfolk.

We’ve experienced the waves of Covid, and its variants Alpha, Delta and Omicron, along with the rest of the country.

Indeed, Norfolk was one of the first areas to see the start of the Alpha wave, detected early here by the work being done at University of East Anglia as we entered the second wave in November 2020.

We don’t know how many more waves we might see in this pandemic – it is really hard to predict future new strains of the virus – but we hope the high levels of immunity most people now have will reduce the impact of any future new waves.

Thank you to everyone – professionals, volunteers, and everyone reading this – we all pulled together and dealt well with this pandemic.

May the next one be a long time coming.