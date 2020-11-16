Search

Advanced search

Video

Health chief: Rise in coronavirus cases ‘expected’

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 November 2020

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, says a rise in coronavirus cases is

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, says a rise in coronavirus cases is "expected at this stage". Picture: Denise Bradley/Norfolk County Council

Denise Bradley/Norfolk County Council

Norfolk’s health chief has moved to allay fears over rising coronavirus cases during the second national lockdown - highlighting that the public’s hard work will not yet reap rewards.

Coronavirus case numbers are continuing to rise across Norfolk, including in Norwich. Picture: Sonya DuncanCoronavirus case numbers are continuing to rise across Norfolk, including in Norwich. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for the county, said cases which manifested prior to the lockdown’s introduction were still being detected.

It comes after the infection rate for Norfolk as a whole, as well as several of its districts, increased to record highs.

The county’s rate for the seven-day period up to November 11 was 148.6 cases per 100,000 people, and Norwich’s latest rate of 135.2 was also its highest since the pandemic began.

A record-high rate has also been measured in South Norfolk (195.2), rising from 80.2 in the week up to November 4.

In Great Yarmouth, the rate of 240.6 per 100,000 is the highest recorded by any local authority in Norfolk, while James Paget University Hospital confirmed on Tuesday that six people in its care had died after contracting the virus.

MORE: Coronavirus testing centre reopens after outbreak among staff

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, says a rise in coronavirus cases is Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, says a rise in coronavirus cases is "expected at this stage". Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But, speaking on Monday, Dr Smith said figures must be put into context, adding: “As we’re less than 14 days into this lockdown, we are still seeing cases coming through that relate to transmission before November 5.

“As a result, we can expect to see cases increase at this stage.

“The real test is going to come as we head further into this lockdown, and that is why it is vital people continue to respect the rules and act responsibly.

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has risen to a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGreat Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has risen to a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“That means remembering to keep your distance, wash your hands regularly and cover your face where it’s needed, and being ready and willing to self-isolate if you develop symptoms, test positive or have been in close contact with someone how has tested positive.

“Only if all of us respect these rules can we hope to see cases falling over the coming weeks.”

Elsewhere in Norfolk, the only district to record a lower infection rate was King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (116.9), declining from 146 cases per 100,000 a week prior.

Concerns had been raised regarding a rapid rise in the district, which saw a discernible increase in coronavirus infections not linked to a particular source.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing windsurfer named as search continues

Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton beach on Saturday, November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN