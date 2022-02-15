Focus of pandemic 'shifting' as Norfolk prepares for end of restrictions

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's director of public health as said we are at a point where the pandemic's focus can shift from trying to "break every link" of infection.

In the coming weeks, the prime minister is expected to lift legal requirements for isolation and may end all Covid restrictions.

And Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, has said we are now at the beginning of changing the region's priorities around the pandemic.

However, she continued to emphasise that people can still do their bit to limit the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable people in society.

On a 'shifting focus'

Dr Smith said: "I think we are now moving away from trying to break every chain of transmission and focus mainly on protecting the most vulnerable.

"Where I think you would be more likely to be careful about controlling infection is where you find vulnerable people, like hospitals and residential care - where testing should continue.

"Take flu for example - we vaccine people for flu each year if they are considered clinically vulnerable and treat them with antiviral drugs. We also think about how we control the infection - nobody wants to pass on flu to vulnerable people so we act accordingly.

"I can see a similar approach being taken to Covid than we take for the flu where vaccinations might be targetted."

On not treating it exactly like flu

While Dr Smith compared the approach that may be taken to addressing Covid to the flu, she was keen to stress that we are nowhere near the stage where the two are in the same bracket.

She said: "Covid is still very unpredictable and it is also a far more serious illness than the flu and much more deadly."





Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On face masks and testing

Dr Smith said that while mask wearing is no longer mandatory and testing may go the same way, she would still recommend making use of these things.

She said: "It is all about striking the right balance between the benefits and costs of certain actions and restrictions.

"I will certainly continue to wear masks in shops, supermarkets and crowded indoor settings. The evidence is there that if you are wearing a mask you are less likely to pass infections on to other people -and all respiratory diseases spread in the same way.

"This is an incredibly minor inconvenience to me and the difference it makes outweighs that.

"I will also still continue to carry around alcohol gel and clean my hands when I go between different places, which is also a small inconvenience that has been shown to make a difference to how the virus spreads."

On isolation

A message to self-isolate, with one day of required isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Thursday July 15, 2021. - Credit: PA

While Dr Smith acknowledged that isolation will soon not be a legal requirement, she said she would still recommend it.

She said: "There is a difference between advice and legislature, but this does not change that within the first 10 days of your positive test you are more likely to spread the virus.

"If your child catches winter vomiting bug for example, it is recommended that you do not send them back to school until two days after vomiting or diarrhoea stops which people will generally do It is not a law but most people recognise it and understand that you are best to work within these guidelines.

"After all, the last thing you want to do is make other people sick, so we would recommend a similar approach to testing positive for Covid."

On current case rates

Norfolk's current case rate is on a downward trajectory and is currently at 880 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest it has been since before Christmas.

Dr Smith said: "We are seeing around a 20pc drop week on week which is very encouraging. We are also seeing case rates falling fairly rapidly in school age children. We will see a continuation of this with the half term break.

"What always happens when you see a single age group gather pace though is that it drive other age groups up with it.

"The numbers are definitely come down though, which is good news."

On whether this is the beginning of the end

Dr Smith said that we were not seeing the end of Covid itself, but that it was more a case that we are getting more prepared to live alongside it.

She said: "It is important to remember that the virus is still unpredictable. We do not know whether we will have another surge of Omicron cases, or whether we will have another new variant.

"We also do not fully know what is happening with people's immunity. We are definitely seeing much lower numbers of people in hospital and much fewer people becoming seriously ill with Covid though.

"There are two extremes with how people respond though - some are maybe too over-confident but equally others can over-react and feel to anxious to go anywhere or do anything. These people can have more confidence going out and about nowadays. It's about striking a balance between these different reactions."

On the lessons of the pandemic

Dr Smith said that she thinks - and hopes - the pandemic has changed the way people think about public health and responding to infectious diseases.

She said: "Never before has there been this much conversation about the ways we can prevent the spread of disease - in the two years I don't think I've actually even had a cold."

Dr Louise Smith says we've all learned a lot about infectious diseases (C) Thinkstock - Credit: Thinkstock

On changing public health priorities

Dr Smith said that for the first 18 months of the pandemic, her role was solely geared at dealing with the pandemic.

But in a telling sign that the worst of the pandemic is now behind us, she said she was hopeful people will start to pay greater attention to other areas of public health.

She added: "I would love to see more people looking at ways of quitting smoking and getting more regular health checks.

"We'll also be looking at putting more focus on community recovery work - we have been sitting in our houses for two years and now is the time we can think about coming out and doing more."