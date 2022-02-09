Norfolk hospital doctor raising funds for those left behind by suicide

A doctor has relaunched a haircut challenge to raise money for those left behind by suicide.

Dr Ben Fox, an anaesthetist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, shaved a 'nohican' stripe through his hair last February after a colleague took his own life.

The consultant anaesthetist hoped to highlight the need for more openness surrounding the topic of mental health and suicide, especially for men and people working in the medical profession who do not always find it easy to talk about the stresses they are under.

Ben Fox has raised almost £2,500 for the mental health support charity Shout 85258 by doing a "nohawk" - Credit: BEN FOX

He also raised more than £2,500 for a mental health support charity.

"Sadly another friend died from suicide last year and that prompted the next phase if you like," said Dr Fox, 40, who lives in Castle Acre, near Swaffham.

"I changed the hairstyle, if you like, to make it easier for other people to join in."

Dr Fox said funds raised from this year's challenge would be donated to the charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.

"This year, we thought we would do it for the people left behind by suicide," he added.

The charity provides a safe and confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, so that no one bereaved by suicide has to face their loss alone.

Dr Ben Fox shows off his new mohican - Credit: Roxanne/Swagger and Jacks

Those taking part do not necessarily have to change their hairstyle to a mohican.

Dr Fox said they could shave something, grow something, dye something, pierce something or ink something to show their support.

He is also encouraging people to talk more opening about suicide, which he describes as "a cruel disease that is difficult to talk about".

Dr Fox's NoHawk Justgiving page has already raised more than £10,000 just days after being launched.

One donor posted: "When I was 15 my auntie sadly took her own life. And in 2019 my husband's best friend sadly committed suicide. Thinking of everyone left behind."

Another added: "We need to encourage and support self worth."

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.