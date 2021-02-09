News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dozens brave elements to receive jabs at snow-swept vaccine centre

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:00 PM February 9, 2021   
Jane Milk, 74, who has just had her Covid vaccine at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dozens braved the elements to get their coronavirus jabs at Attleborough's mass vaccination centre.

People from across Norfolk stepped out amid chilly weather on Tuesday, keen to receive their vaccines at Connaught Hall and take another step towards a return to normality. 

The vaccination centre at Connaught Hall, Attleborough, has been open despite heavy snowfall - Credit: Danielle Booden

All four of the county's large-scale sites remained open, including North Walsham Community Centre which had been forced to shut on Monday for safety reasons. 

Fresh from receiving her first jab, Jane Milk said the process had been "perfect".

Travelling from Dereham, the 74-year-old stuck to main roads in order to avoid potentially treacherous conditions.

People queue for entry into the Vaccine Centre at Connaught Hall, Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We actually wondered whether we'd get here today, because there's a lot more snow in Dereham than Attleborough," added Ms Milk.

"We were were a bit unsure as to what the roads would be like, so we came via Watton and went the long way round. 

"Everyone was lovely and things were very well organised. We've been fairly relaxed and coping fine with the situation, but we have missed family and all the little things we enjoy doing."

Sandra Drapper, 74, who has just had her Covid vaccine at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sandra Drapper, who lives in Attleborough, was full of praise for the teams leading the vaccination programme. 

"It was absolutely brilliant," said Mrs Drapper, 74. "Everybody's so nice, they make you feel safe and even though they must be fed up, they don't show it and they get on with it. 

"Luckily we only live up the road, but I don't think I would have liked to travel in this weather."

Frank Gumb, who also lives with nearby, admitted the third nationwide lockdown had been tough to stomach.

"We're going a bit stir crazy with it now and the weather doesn't help," said the 74-year-old

"The vaccine is the way out so I'm happy to have it."

Valerie Hixson, 75, who has just had her Covid vaccine at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another vaccine recipient to journey from Dereham on Tuesday was Valerie Hixson, who is already looking forward to getting her second shot in May.

"The whole thing was all very efficient," she added. "I went in at my allotted time and I'm out 10 minutes later.

"We did leave early because of the roads, but they were fine and we had no problems."

The Vaccine Centre at Connaught Hall, Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


