‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A Norfolk town’s market reopened for the first time since lockdown despite a lack of traders turning up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Submitted Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Submitted

Downham Market Town Council reopened its market on Friday, June 5, under social distancing measures enforced by Phoenix Events (East) Ltd.

The reopening has sparked debate in the local community with some questioning the town council’s delayed approach to getting traders back while others say it should remain closed until the current situation is clearer.

Discussions to reopen have been ongoing for weeks and the council decided to trial the market as part of a “phased” plan, which would see five food stalls return initially. However, only two traders turned up on Friday.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “We did have five stalls but people did not want to turn up, all we’re trying to do is comply with regulation and our insurance company.

Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) LTD managing the reopening of Downham's market with staff. Picture: Sarah Hussain Adam Harding, director of Phoenix Events (East) LTD managing the reopening of Downham's market with staff. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“We’ve been working on it for weeks and by Wednesday night we were down to two traders. If they don’t come there’s not a lot we can do.”

MORE: Nature reserve to reopen next week

The town’s mayor Becky Hayes visited the market to show her support to the traders and deliver the council’s home-made face masks for the public to use.

Mrs Hayes said: “We’re sad a lot of stalls didn’t turn up. I think people thought we weren’t prepared enough.

Nina Narramore, owner of The Norfolk Cheese Company at Downham's market reopening on Friday, June 5. . Picture: Sarah Hussain Nina Narramore, owner of The Norfolk Cheese Company at Downham's market reopening on Friday, June 5. . Picture: Sarah Hussain

“People have been glad to see it open and pleased with how its managed and working.”

She rejected claims the market was going to close, saying the council is in fact looking at ways to expand it.

She added: “Over the coming weeks we’re hoping to get back more stalls and extend opening times.”

The two stalls that returned to the Town Hall car park were The Norfolk Cheese Company and traditional fishmonger Rout’s of Wisbech.

Rout's of Wisbech returned to Downham's market for the first time following its reopening on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain Rout's of Wisbech returned to Downham's market for the first time following its reopening on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Nina Narramore, owner of The Norfolk Cheese Company, has traded at Downham’s market every Friday for the last two years.

She said: “I’m glad to be back but there are so many restrictions.

“It’s been fairly busy but it’s such a shame it couldn’t work for the other traders.

“Our little market has a lovely community spirit and I missed it.

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“People have been really lovely, welcoming me back. I think people are just pleased for some sort of normality.

“People have been buying a lot more from me, I forgot how much people love cheese.”

MORE: Woman finds giant seabird in her garden

The business has been trading at Wisbech market for the past four weeks and has been offering door-step delivery during lockdown.

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

It is also planning to launch an online shop in July.

Michelle Lincoln, who runs the Rout’s of Wisbech stall, said the wet weather affected people turning up to the market.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “For us it’s been busy, for the first day of opening I found it quite good.

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Submitted Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Submitted

“I was told five stalls would be here. It’s a trial day, so if everyone had turned up, we would have seen what it would have been like.

“It’s the first day back and for the weather to be like this, it’s a shame.”

Staff at Phoenix Events began work at 6.30am to put in social distancing measures such as a walkway and two metre distancing, in line with guidelines.

MORE: Norfolk traveller makes 200-mile pilgrimage to cancelled horse fair

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Adam Harding, director, said: “It has been weird as the barriers are usually used for running events so it’s definitely been a change of purpose.

“We did get a comment from someone saying ‘Is this a pop concert?’

“It’s nice to see people back. The market is generally a place to enjoy and a social thing for most people, so we’re pleased to help get that going again.

“We came across an old couple who hadn’t been out for anything, so this gave them the confidence to get out and back into the community.”

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Mr Harding said that the day had not been without its issues and a man had turned up trying to remove part of the equipment that was in place.

Mrs Oliver said: “There was an altercation and staff had to put up with abusive behaviour.

“We have worked really hard and did all we can do, so it’s hard when we get all the abuse.”

READ MORE: Restoration of fire-ravaged 12th century church delayed

