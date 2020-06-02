Town’s market to reopen under social distancing and reduced numbers

Downham Market Town council is reopening the market on Friday with reduced numbers and opening times. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses Archant

A town’s market will reopen this week under strict social distancing measures and reduced opening times.

Downham Market Town council have said the market will reopen on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain Downham Market Town council have said the market will reopen on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town Council have announced they will be reopening the town’s market on Friday, June 5.

The recent decision will see a reduced market consisting of food stalls returning to “comply with covid regulations.”

Two metre social distancing, signage, barriers, a one-way system and strict queuing will be in place to ensure guidelines are met.

It comes after they said it would not reopen unless the safety of staff and the community could be guaranteed.

The council have said this is a “phased return to normal” and the market will only be open on Fridays from 9am to 1pm with a reduced number of traders on the Town Hall Car Park.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “This will run for two weeks and we’ll keep reviewing.

“We look forward to seeing them reopen again.”

