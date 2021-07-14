Town council adds voice to hospital rebuild campaign

Published: 5:13 PM July 14, 2021

Downham Market Town Council has added its voice to growing calls for funding to be provided for a new build for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The roof of the King's Lynn hospital is currently being held up by 200 props, and campaigners hope the QEH will be one of eight new builds given the go-ahead after a government spending review in November.

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss visited the QEH last week, saying it was a "priority" to secure a new build and that the matter has been raised with Sajid Javid.

At a DMTC meeting held on Tuesday, July 13, a motion was put forward by deputy mayor Jackie Westrop to "add weight" to the hospital's case.

Ms Westrop said: "We're all aware that the QEH is in a dreadful position and requires major overhaul."

She said parish and borough councils are being asked to support the motion, which called for the Department of Health to prioritise the replacement of the QEH and "treat it with the urgency it requires"

Councillors voted in support of the motion.

More than 7,700 people have signed the EDP's petition calling for a new hospital build.



