Girl Guiding and Scouts continue refurb fundraising efforts despite coronavirus delays

PUBLISHED: 05:31 23 June 2020

Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A Norfolk Girlguiding and Scout group are calling on community support to raise funds for their ‘dreary’ hut facilities after fundraising events were cancelled.

Scouts, Girl Guides and leaders with members of the Downham Market Rotary Club. Pictured: George Bell (back left), Ray Starling, Kay Lincoln, Carolyn Cooper (back second right) and Emma Smith (back right). Picture: Sarah HussainScouts, Girl Guides and leaders with members of the Downham Market Rotary Club. Pictured: George Bell (back left), Ray Starling, Kay Lincoln, Carolyn Cooper (back second right) and Emma Smith (back right). Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Downham Market Scout and Guide Association have been selected for the Calor Community Fund, which means the group are in with a chance of winning £5,000 to renovate their hut on Howdale Road.

The group set up fundraising events to replace their toilets and to install a disabled toilet to make it “suitably accessible”, but due to Covid-19 are currently only able to fundraise through the rural fund.

They are looking to “gain more local support”, and are asking people to like, share and donate to their project on the Calor website.

Emma Smith, of 1st Downham Market Rainbows, said: “Currently no works have been completed and due to Covid-19 things have had to slow down.

The kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainThe kitchen facilities at the Scouts and Guides hut on Howdale Road in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

“We are still hoping to complete the work in the next year.

“Unfortunately due to the current social distancing measures fundraising events had to be postponed, and we are unsure at the moment when we can hold them, but we hope to do so when it is safe.

“Our toilets have not changed since the building opened, and are in need of some serious TLC.

“They are dreary, smelly and unpleasant which means many try to avoid using them which is not what we want.

“We are very lucky to have a venue that is solely ours. It is about time we injected some life back into it.”

Girlguiding has Rainbows, Brownies and a Ranger Unit which are made up of around 100 young girls aged between five and 18 who meet at the hut.

Scouts currently have Cubs, Beavers and Scouts ranging between six and 14 with around 100 young people involved.

Miss Smith said: “All donations made on the calor website will still go towards our project whether we are successful in receiving the £5000 grant or not.

“We need all the support we can, this could make a huge difference to the hut and our young people.

“This is going to benefit the next generation in our area.”

The groups have not met since March 23 but have been taking part in virtual meetings to stay in touch.

To vote for them, visit ‘Girlguiding and Scouts - Help fix our hut’ on the Calor Community Fund website.

Topic Tags:

