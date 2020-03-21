‘When times are hard we can all be family’ - Volunteers unite to support those in need

A community initiative has united a team of volunteers in a Norfolk town to offer their support to those in need, following the coronavirus outbreak.

A Facebook page called Covid-19 mutual aid Downham Market and Surrounding Villages was set up by Alex Coates - centre manager at Eternity Church in Downham Market. The 52-year-old said she was prompted to do something because she was unable to help her parents, who are in their 70s, due to distance and wanted to be there for her “adopted church family and the community”.

The group has 68 volunteers who help people with shopping, prescription pick-ups, dog walking or talk and reassure people on the phone so they “know they are not alone”.

Mrs Coates said: “We have already helped several people including a lady in her late 80s who couldn’t get any milk or bread due to the stock piling happening in the supermarkets and a gentleman with extreme anxiety and depression who needed his electric key topping up.”

If you live in Downham Market and the surrounding villages and need help or would like to help the volunteers you can contact the group on 07971372685 or on their Facebook page.

