Volunteers recognised for mask making efforts during pandemic
- Credit: Becky Hayes
Volunteers who made thousands of masks for their community during the pandemic have been recognised for their efforts.
Former Downham Market town councillors and volunteers in the area made masks for key workers and people in the local community in response to a shortage of protective equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A team of around 30 people made 7,000 masks in just four months after they began sewing at the start of March 2020 - supplying the masks to places such as the Queen Elizabeth's Hospital in King's Lynn, RAF Marham, local care homes, doctor's surgeries, dentists and shops. By mid 2021, they had made 15,000.
And two years on, the mask making crew, which was coordinated by Cissy Lightfoot, were recognised for their efforts on Wednesday, March 9 with a 'cheese and wine evening' at Discover Downham.
Joan Alfred, one of the volunteers, said: "Even though I broke three sewing machine needles on the first mask it didn’t deter me and I carried on."
Lynnette Hyslop and Dr Lisa Chamberlain James said: "Even those who were unable to sew stepped up to distribute materials and masks through the community.
"The link garnered between the surrounding villages and Downham Market meant that even in the face of material shortages supplies were distributed to ensure the maximum number of masks were being made.
"The thanks from the community was amazing, and the ability to react in the face of community challenges and help those most in need in the community was incredibly satisfying.”
Becky Hayes, former Downham Market mayor, said the community project was "much bigger than just a few masks" for people in the town.
She added: "These masks have travelled round the world as they were used by people in Downham who were working overseas, with 15,000 masks being made and distributed by mid 2021, which is astonishing."
The event was sponsored by local businesses Barker Bros, Baytree Nurseries, Cream Me Up Scotty, Cognitise Consulting, Morrisons, Tesco and Stanfield Consultants, who wanted to thank all those involved in the project.