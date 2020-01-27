Search

Family of great-grandmother who died after care home attack brings in solicitors

PUBLISHED: 16:04 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 27 January 2020

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

A family whose mum died after repeated attacks in a care home is looking to take legal action.

Amberley Hall care home, in King's Lynn. Pictured December 2014Amberley Hall care home, in King's Lynn. Pictured December 2014

Doreen Livermore died on her 89th birthday, six weeks after being knocked to the floor by a resident at Amberley Hall Care Home, King's Lynn.

It was the fourth time the man, who had dementia, had attacked her; and the ninth time he had assaulted staff or residents in the home.

A report by the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board, published this month, raised concerns about the ability of the home to manage the risk posed by the resident.

It also found the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's dementia team discharged the man too quickly.

Doreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: ArchantDoreen Livermore lived in Essex but moved to Amberley Hall in King's Lynn in 2009. Photo: Archant

Mrs Livermore's son, Roy Livermore and daughter Valerie Wheddon had repeatedly raised concerns with the home before the attack in December 2017.

They have now instructed solicitors to investigate possible failings to protect their mother.

Medical negligence solicitor Chris Brown, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: ""The report highlights that concern had been raised by a Dementia Intensive Support Team nurse back in August 2017 about the risk posed by the male resident.

"However, he remained in the home and numerous subsequent incidents occurred until he was finally removed after a Mental Health Act Assessment had been completed.

"In cases such as this, it is imperative that agencies and care providers have the appropriate communications and procedures in place to act swiftly and effectively."

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's chief executive Jonathan Warren also had to apologise last week after the Trust's communications manager accidently sent a reporter an internal email, saying the Trust had "got away" with its failings in media coverage of Mrs Livermore's case.

"I think we may have been saved by the death of Terry Jones," he wrote, referring to the Monty Python star who died after a battle with dementia.

The NSFT said it was investigating both the culture around the sending of the email, as well as Mrs Livermore's death.

Amberley Hall has been contacted for comment.

