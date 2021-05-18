Health bosses: 'Do not contact your GP over second doses'

Video

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

People in Norfolk and Waveney have been asked not to contact their GP over second Covid jabs - Credit: Danielle Booden

Health bosses have urged people not to contact their GP after it was announced some Covid jabs would be brought forward.

Doctors surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney have been bombarded with calls since a change in the national guidance was announced last week.

Over-50s and those deemed clinically vulnerable will now be given second doses within eight weeks of their first, rather than 12 as was previously advised.

The decision was made following a recommendation from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), in a bid to ensure those at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19 are given maximum protection earlier.

However, the change has resulted in GP practices across the area having to take an influx of calls from patients concerned they have already exceeded their eight-week window.

A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, which has been leading the local rollout, said: "If you are already over the eight-week window since your first dose, please do not worry.

"You will be shortly be sent a text or contacted by an NHS organisation to change your appointment for an earlier date."

Those who originally booked their vaccine via the national system should have already received a text to bring their second appointment forward.

You can manage your booking online by visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccination, where you can cancel the original appointment and rebook.

Alternatively, you can call 119 between 7am and 11pm for free seven days a week.

Anyone who had their first jab at a surgery, GP-led site, hospital hub or walk-in centre is instructed not to contact their local practice, and instead wait for contact from the NHS.

The spokesman added: "Our GP practices continue to be very busy and we need to keep telephones clear for patients needing an appointment with a GP or nurse for other health issues and urgent care.

"Please be patient. No-one will get left behind and our teams are doing a fantastic job to keep the vaccination programme moving and get people booked in."

For everyone under the age of 50 and not part of priority groups 1-9, second doses will still take place after around 12 weeks.