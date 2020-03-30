Search

Emergency fund launched to support vulnerable young people

PUBLISHED: 12:28 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 30 March 2020

From (L-R) Jessica Glover, The Benjamin Foundation; Jessica Lapping, Norfolk Superhero; Chris Elliott, The Benjamin Foundation; Sophie Ellis, Norfolk Superhero; Rachel Hogg, The Benjamin Foundation. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

A charity supporting 100 vulnerable young people in Norfolk and Suffolk has launched an emergency fund.

The Benjamin Foundation’s fundraising manager Chris Elliott said like many charities they would be losing out on thousands of pounds from the closure of its shops and planned fundraising efforts in the coming months.

By launching the fund, the charity hopes to ensure it can provide equipment to the young people to continue their education, activities to boost their mental health and ensure they have essential food items.

At present, the charity has 100 young people, aged 16 to 25, in its accommodation centres as part of its aims to reduce youth homelessness.

Mr Elliott said: “Anything coming our way in terms of donations stays local, stays close to home helping people in our community that have had a tough start in life.”

Visit their website here to donate.

