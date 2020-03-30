Emergency fund launched to support vulnerable young people

From (L-R) Jessica Glover, The Benjamin Foundation; Jessica Lapping, Norfolk Superhero; Chris Elliott, The Benjamin Foundation; Sophie Ellis, Norfolk Superhero; Rachel Hogg, The Benjamin Foundation. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation Archant

A charity supporting 100 vulnerable young people in Norfolk and Suffolk has launched an emergency fund.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Benjamin Foundation’s fundraising manager Chris Elliott said like many charities they would be losing out on thousands of pounds from the closure of its shops and planned fundraising efforts in the coming months.

Read more: Pupils leap into action to help protect NHS staff

By launching the fund, the charity hopes to ensure it can provide equipment to the young people to continue their education, activities to boost their mental health and ensure they have essential food items.

You may also want to watch:

At present, the charity has 100 young people, aged 16 to 25, in its accommodation centres as part of its aims to reduce youth homelessness.

Read more: ‘We can’t do any fundraising’: Charities appeal for help to get through coronavirus

Mr Elliott said: “Anything coming our way in terms of donations stays local, stays close to home helping people in our community that have had a tough start in life.”

Visit their website here to donate.

- For regular updates on good deeds that people in our region are doing for others, join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook.

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live