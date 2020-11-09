Search

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

PUBLISHED: 13:48 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 November 2020

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Vets are warning dog-owners to stop their four-legged friends drinking from puddles after a number became unwell.

Neatherd Moor in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtNeatherd Moor in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

At least 11 dogs became unwell last week, experiencing sickness and diarrhoea, after walking through Neatherd Moor.

One dog owner, who shared what had happened to his dog Bella in the Dereham Community Noticeboard page on Facebook, said: “There’s a ditch just off the main field with a plank bridge and Bella wouldn’t cross it and went in the water.

“We took her to the vets as she had been vomiting today. They give her anti sickness medication and I kept an eye on her.”

Another 11 dog owners also reported their pets being sick after walking in the area, in most cases the symptoms stopped after 24 hours.

Now, a spokesperson from The Grove Veterinary Group in Dereham has insisted the illness is not a virus and is due to standing water from recent rain.

The practice said: “Lots of people walk their dogs in that area because it is a lovely place to walk, it is also a nice place to see the ducks.

“This means there is lots of dog and duck mess causing lots of bacteria and germs, this with the addition of dirt, leaves, litter lots of rain is causing dogs to get ill.

“Even when people pick up their dog’s mess, residue can be left behind and when it rains this comes together.

“If anybody is worried about their dog they should let get an appointment with their vet as soon as possible.”

It comes after a dog died and two others were seriously ill after contracting a rare but lethal canine disease after a visit to the Sandringham Estate.

