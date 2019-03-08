Search

Troubled mental health hospital removes doctor from site amid staff concerns

PUBLISHED: 12:22 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 26 September 2019

Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough. Photo: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A doctor was marched from a mental health hospital last week after staff members reported concerns.

The doctor was removed from Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough and reported to the agency which supplied them.

The hospital is going through a turbulent period with inspectors confirming last week that the two children's wards at Ellingham would close because of staffing problems. Its adult ward is staying open.

Police, meanwhile, are investigating allegations of two assaults by staff against patients and another assault by a patient.

A spokesman for the Priory Group, which runs the site, said: "A doctor supplied to the hospital by an external agency was removed from site after the hospital was alerted to concerns raised by our staff.

"The circumstances were immediately investigated, and reported to the agency by whom the doctor is employed."

