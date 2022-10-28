Meet the man who raised £100,000 for hospital which treated his wife

Gavin English on holiday in Australia with his wife Frances before she died of cancer - Credit: Gavin English

A loving husband has raised more than £100,000 for the hospital unit which gave his wife an extra 15 months of life after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Retired council worker Gavin English began collecting in supermarkets and attending car boot sales after his wife of 56 years Frances passed away at the age of 77 in 2013.

Since then he has raised funds to refurbish the reception area, replace the chairs in the pathology unit, buy 11 more for chemotherapy patients and construct a 'peace and hope' garden at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Gavin English hands over a cheque for £12,399 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's acting chair Graham Ward and interim chief executive Alice Walker - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Her last wish was for me to raise money for the cancer care and treatment unit at the QEH, the place where she made so many friends who looked after her so wonderfully well," he said.

"The only way we could describe the place is somewhere where angels are dressed as doctors and nurses.

"They gave us from weeks to 15 months, every day was precious and we shall forever be in their debt."

Gavin and Frances English with their son Raymond and daughter Belinda - Credit: Gavin English

Mrs English was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Soon after, the couple were told that doctors could treat but not cure her.

But from being given weeks to live, Mrs English lived on for more than a year before she passed away, with her son Raymond and husband at her side.

Since then Mr English has made 237 supermarket collections and attended 485 car boots selling items donated by supporters.

Gavin English at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where his wife was treated for cancer - Credit: Chris Bishop

After handing over the latest installment of £12,399 to the hospital's interim chief executive Alice Walker and acting chair Graham Ward, he said he had already started raising his next £100,000.

"You never know what's around the corner and cancer is never far around the corner for most of us," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has donated. It means so much for local people suffering with cancer."

Ms Walker said Mr English's efforts had made "a huge difference" for the hospital.